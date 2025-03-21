US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
February may have been the month in which the US suspended its de minimis exemption ...
Forwarders are warning that although the airfreight market currently seems stable, conditions could change very quickly, and the longer-term outlook could be challenging for airlines as ecommerce platforms look to sea freight instead.
“So far, volumes from China to the US have not reduced significantly, but it is very much dependent on US tariff policy; so it could go upside down overnight,” said one Shanghai-based airfreight forwarder.
Scan Global Logistics agreed. “It is clear that the highly volatile market conditions can change ...
