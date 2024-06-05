ATSG appoints Mike Berger as new CEO

By Alex Lennane 05/06/2024

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) has appointed president Mike Berger (pictured) as its new CEO, to replace Joe Hete.

Mr Hete, also chair of the board, becomes executive chair in the change. Mr Berger will take up a place on the board, while board member Jeffrey Dominick becomes president. All the moves are effective immediately.

Mr Hete was CEO of ATSG from 2007 to 2020, when he became chair. He was re-appointed as CEO when Rich Corrado was asked to leave the company in November. He was also CEO of ATSG subsidiary ABX Air from 2003 to 2020.

Mr Berger joined ATSG in 2018, becoming president in October, following stints as chief strategy officer, CCO, and president of subsidiary Airborne Global Solutions. He has also worked for companies including DHL and TNT.

Randy Rademacher, lead independent director, said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates our deep bench of talent at both the executive and board level. Last year we were fortunate to have Joe step back into the CEO role at an important time for ATSG, and we are pleased he will continue to play a key role in guiding the company forward as executive chair.

“We are also excited to appoint Mike as the company’s next CEO. He has been an integral member of our management team since 2018, and he has helped to shape the company’s long-term strategic plan. ATSG will certainly benefit from his deep understanding of the global air freight industry and proven track record of success as a leader.

Mr Hete said: “It has been a privilege to serve as CEO again during this transitional period, and I look forward to moving into the executive chair role and working closely with Mike and Jeff to help oversee ATSG’s ongoing success, drive value for all our stakeholders and deliver against our strategic priorities.”