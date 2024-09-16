World Shipping Council names Tamekia Flack as new US government relations head

MSC Air Cargo appoints FedEx veteran Alexander Padmore to head APAC
MSC Air Cargo has appointed a former FedEx veteran to head its Asia Pacific team. Alexander ...

The World Shipping Council has appointed Tamekia Flack (above) as its new director of US government relations.
Ms Flack joins from the US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD), where she served as deputy administrator and fostered high-level relationships critical to the agency’s mission; provided leadership to senior executives; developed the administration’s messaging and public affairs strategy; shaped and implemented agency policy; and led efforts to improve mariner safety at sea.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tamekia to the World Shipping Council,” said Joe Kramek, president and CEO of the WSC.
“Her extensive background in maritime policy and law, coupled with her expertise in maritime safety, security, and environmental policy will be instrumental as we continue to work for a more sustainable, safe and secure liner shipping industry in service of global trade,” he added.
Before her role as Deputy Administrator, Tamekia was MARAD’s Chief Counsel, overseeing all legal services for MARAD including legislation and regulations, government acquisitions and grants, maritime programs, litigation, and environmental law.
Prior to MARAD, Tamekia was a civilian attorney for the United States Coast Guard, where she supervised the development of the Coast Guard’s legislative agenda as its senior legislative attorney, focusing on maritime transportation safety and ports and waterways safety.
She holds a Juris Doctorate from Tulane University School of Law and a degree from Dillard University.
