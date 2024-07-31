By Alessandro Pasetti 31/07/2024

CH Robinson (CHRW) surprised the market yesterday, 30 July, disclosing the timely divestment* of its asset-light European brokerage business.

(*Here’s the bullish official statement from the buyer; how much the deal may be worth and structured is here.)

For one thing

Pruning its corporate tree in the wake of a non-core disposal by year-end and instead looking elsewhere to invest in other, more coherent value propositions for its US-centric asset-light portfolio, makes perfect sense.

After all, CH Robinson recently zero’d stock buybacks and also needs ...

