CH Robinson to sell trucking services subsidiary EST to Sennder
CH Robinson (CHR) has announced it will sell its European Surface Transportation (EST) subsidiary to ...
CH Robinson (CHRW) surprised the market yesterday, 30 July, disclosing the timely divestment* of its asset-light European brokerage business.
(*Here’s the bullish official statement from the buyer; how much the deal may be worth and structured is here.)
For one thing
Pruning its corporate tree in the wake of a non-core disposal by year-end and instead looking elsewhere to invest in other, more coherent value propositions for its US-centric asset-light portfolio, makes perfect sense.
After all, CH Robinson recently zero’d stock buybacks and also needs ...
Maersk Frankfurt owner declares General Average, as fire-fighting continues
Container spot rates have peaked as all major trades see prices fall
Shippers 'at a loss' as Red Sea ripples spread across container trades
Box lines set for price hikes in August to halt Asia-US West Coast rate slide
DB chief praises Schenker H1 performance amid group's poor results
Bolloré bounce boosts CMA CGM Q2 revenues, but job worries persist
Loadstar Podcast | July 2024 | Midsummer Special: What next for freight markets?
'Doomsday scenario' for forwarders just a post-Covid rate drop blip
Bangladesh looks at demurrage waiver as containers pile up in Chittagong
CH Robinson to sell trucking services subsidiary EST to Sennder
Bangladesh apparel shippers hit by delays face cost hike as they turn to air freight
CMA CGM outlines plan to deploy AI across shipping and logistics operations
Agents not compliant with dangerous goods training rules will be struck-off, warns IATA
EU tariffs on Chinese EV imports not expected to put the brake on sales
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article