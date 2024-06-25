By Gavin van Marle 25/06/2024

During the course of its short history as an independent country, Singapore has become something of a byword for efficiency – a reputation that has been put to the test in recent weeks as its enormous port has battled growing container congestion.

The data shows that this year congestion levels at the world’s largest transhipment hub have hit record levels: the eeSea liner database reveals that in week 20 this year, 58% of containerships in the port were waiting for a ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN