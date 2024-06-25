Maersk sets new chartering record with deal for $150,000 a day
As liner operators become desperate for ships, charter rates have hit the $150,000/day mark. Maersk Line ...
During the course of its short history as an independent country, Singapore has become something of a byword for efficiency – a reputation that has been put to the test in recent weeks as its enormous port has battled growing container congestion.
The data shows that this year congestion levels at the world’s largest transhipment hub have hit record levels: the eeSea liner database reveals that in week 20 this year, 58% of containerships in the port were waiting for a ...
Chaos now rules the container shipping market, says Yang Ming CFO
US Logistics Solutions files for liquidation, with significant job losses
Looks like 'an early peak season', but is it the peak of spot rate pricing?
Flood of ecommerce will provoke airfreight peak season capacity crunch
Supply chains using forced labour will see shipments blocked under new rules
More ships and more containers needed for 'feverish' box shipping sector
Air Charter Service appoints Elie Hanna as new Dubai CEO
Struggling Forward Air sharpens its job axe again in bid to cut costs
Seoul steps in again to support extra loader sailings and subsidies for SMEs
Index-linked contracts – lots of positives, one potential flaw
