By Charlotte Goldstone 19/02/2025

MSC has become the latest carrier to seek to expand its west Mediterranean port capacity after state-controlled Moroccan port operator Marsa Maroc recently announced an agreement that the carrier’s port-dedicated entity, Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL), has acquired 50% (minus one share) in a concession for the box terminal at Nador West Med.

MSC will join French shipping line CMA CGM at the port’s East Container Terminal in an “attempt to replicate the success of Tanger Med”, according to Alphaliner.

Today’s Alphaliner report ...

