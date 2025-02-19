Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / MSC moves into Nador West Med, as TiL takes minority stake in box terminal

Nador West Med
Artist's impression (Photo: Marsa Maroc)
By

MSC has become the latest carrier to seek to expand its west Mediterranean port capacity after state-controlled Moroccan port operator Marsa Maroc recently announced an agreement that the carrier’s port-dedicated entity, Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL), has acquired 50% (minus one share) in a concession for the box terminal at Nador West Med. 

MSC will join French shipping line CMA CGM at the port’s East Container Terminal in an “attempt to replicate the success of Tanger Med”, according to Alphaliner. 

Today’s Alphaliner report ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CMA CGM MSC Nador West Med Tanger Med Transhipment Tactics

    Most read news

    The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in

    Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows

    CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause

    Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast

    DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors

    Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'

    Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts

    Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble

    Evergreen adds eleven 24,000 teu box ships to its orderbook

    Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs

    Port of Rotterdam braces for more disruption as industrial dispute heats up

    GXO Logistics reports 20% boost in revenue and $1bn in new business last year

    Carriers need to cut more capacity for March GRIs to hold

    'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced

    US u-turn on corruption abroad 'won't drive rise in deals won by bribery'

    Shopify shuns 'logistics' – Flexport losses narrow in another forgettable year