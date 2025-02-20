Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
While spot rates across the major deepsea trades have been on the decline since the ...
Congestion at Canada’s west coast gateway of Vancouver is set to worsen in the coming weeks due to combination of restricted access to inland rail inks and deteriorating liner schedule reliability as the alliance reshuffle continues.
German carrier Hapag-Lloyd told customers yesterday: “Both CPKC Rail and CN Rail have implemented tiered operating restrictions in response to severe winter weather across Canada. These measures include shorter trains and reduced speeds, which have resulted in minor delays.
“These conditions are expected to last another ...
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia
Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
Port of Rotterdam braces for more disruption as industrial dispute heats up
Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts
Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs
Carriers need to cut more capacity for March GRIs to hold
12-vessel deal sets up Bangladesh Shipping for relaunch into box sector
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article