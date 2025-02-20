By Gavin van Marle 20/02/2025

Congestion at Canada’s west coast gateway of Vancouver is set to worsen in the coming weeks due to combination of restricted access to inland rail inks and deteriorating liner schedule reliability as the alliance reshuffle continues.

German carrier Hapag-Lloyd told customers yesterday: “Both CPKC Rail and CN Rail have implemented tiered operating restrictions in response to severe winter weather across Canada. These measures include shorter trains and reduced speeds, which have resulted in minor delays.

“These conditions are expected to last another ...

