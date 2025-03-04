Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Congestion at Canada’s west coast gateway of Vancouver is set to worsen in the coming ...
UPDATED TO CHANGE ECONDB DELAYS FROM VESSEL WAITING TIMES TO CONTAINER DWELL TIMES.
Bottlenecks at Asian and European ports are delaying nearly 10% of all container shipping capacity.
This, along with the 6.5% tied up by Red Sea diversions, is supporting charter rates, even as freight prices are trending downwards.
A Linerlytica report today says: “Chinese ports are experiencing a sharp rise in vessel arrivals that has coincided with poor weather and fog closures that have led to longer berthing delays, especially in ...
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules
Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market
Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains
U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article
Daniel QuinneyMarch 04, 2025 at 1:55 pm
The dwell times on Econdb are at container level not vessel level i.e. the 6.34 day dwell for exports from Rotterdam is an average length of time a container sits on port awaiting export not how long it is taking a vessel to get a berth slot.