News / Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm

UPDATED TO CHANGE ECONDB DELAYS FROM VESSEL WAITING TIMES TO CONTAINER DWELL TIMES.

Bottlenecks at Asian and European ports are delaying nearly 10% of all container shipping capacity.

This, along with the 6.5% tied up by Red Sea diversions, is supporting charter rates, even as freight prices are trending downwards.

A Linerlytica report today says: “Chinese ports are experiencing a sharp rise in vessel arrivals that has coincided with poor weather and fog closures that have led to longer berthing delays, especially in ...

  • Daniel Quinney

    March 04, 2025 at 1:55 pm

    The dwell times on Econdb are at container level not vessel level i.e. the 6.34 day dwell for exports from Rotterdam is an average length of time a container sits on port awaiting export not how long it is taking a vessel to get a berth slot.

Calculating Capacity charter rates Congestion indigestion Red Sea Crisis

