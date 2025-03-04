By Alison Koo 04/03/2025

UPDATED TO CHANGE ECONDB DELAYS FROM VESSEL WAITING TIMES TO CONTAINER DWELL TIMES.

Bottlenecks at Asian and European ports are delaying nearly 10% of all container shipping capacity.

This, along with the 6.5% tied up by Red Sea diversions, is supporting charter rates, even as freight prices are trending downwards.

A Linerlytica report today says: “Chinese ports are experiencing a sharp rise in vessel arrivals that has coincided with poor weather and fog closures that have led to longer berthing delays, especially in ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN