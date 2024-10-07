Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'
The ILA has vowed to continue its “hell-bent” fight against automation as the effects of ...
With the three-day US east coast port strike at least in temporary abeyance until 15 January, global container supply chains have just dodged a deadly bullet.
Now what?
Much of last week’s coverage focused on the growing queue of ships waiting to dock at US Atlantic and Gulf coast ports, while supply chain managers began to look for alternative routes into the US should the strike be prolonged.
However, over the course of the past few days it became clear that there is ...
