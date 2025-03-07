By Gavin van Marle 07/03/2025

This week’s FAK rate hikes introduced by carriers on the Asia-Europe trades managed to arrest 13 weeks of successive spot freight rate declines.

All the major spot rate indices this week showed a slight increase on the trades.

The Shanghai-Rotterdam leg on Drewry’s World Container Index (WCI) increased 2%, week on week to end at $2,636 per 40ft, while the Shanghai-Genoa leg was unchanged, at $3,745 per 40ft.

Xeneta’s XSI Far East-North Europe route showed a marginal week-on-week increase of just under 1%, ...

