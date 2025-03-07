Airlines rethink strategy as ecommerce to US begins decline
Shippers and forwarders are waiting to see how airlines manage their capacity before locking into ...
This week’s FAK rate hikes introduced by carriers on the Asia-Europe trades managed to arrest 13 weeks of successive spot freight rate declines.
All the major spot rate indices this week showed a slight increase on the trades.
The Shanghai-Rotterdam leg on Drewry’s World Container Index (WCI) increased 2%, week on week to end at $2,636 per 40ft, while the Shanghai-Genoa leg was unchanged, at $3,745 per 40ft.
Xeneta’s XSI Far East-North Europe route showed a marginal week-on-week increase of just under 1%, ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead
Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article