Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
An MSC containership ran aground in Canada on Saturday, after a loss of power in ...
Proforma scheduled liner capacity on the Asia-North Europe trade is set to be reduced by around 11%, once the transition to the new shipping alliance set-up is complete.
In contrast, the number of individual weekly sailings between Asia and North Europe is expected to increase, from the 26 offered by the previous alliances and standalone services, to 28, according to new analysis from eeSea.
Under the networks being phased out: the Ocean Alliance ran six Asia-North Europe services a week, offering a ...
Metals tariff rocks auto industry, and Trump smiles on bribes in foreign deals
Maersk skips call at Rotterdam as labour issues bring delay
Blanked voyages fail to halt sliding spot rates, and March GRIs will be resisted
CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause
Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows
Temu sellers using fake US postage labels to boost profits
Chaos at Chittagong as port workers' strike creates vessel and box backlogs
'Hands on triggers' over Gaza a threat to early Red Sea return
New terminal at Dholera Airport will emerge as 'a major cargo handler'
Air traffic controllers' walkout closes Belgian airspace tomorrow
Converted De Havilland Dash-8 freighter eyes new lease of life
Logistics losers and winners – trucking and shipping – but the tide may turn
