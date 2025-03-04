Volatile ocean rates the stumbling block to index-linked contracts
Index-linked contracts are “less desirable” on the transpacific trade, as shippers “need predictability on cost”, ...
The transatlantic container trade could be the most severely impacted if the US goes ahead with the proposed imposition of US fees on Chinese-built ships, MSC CEO Soren Toft said this week.
Speaking at the S&P Global TPM conference in Long Beach, Mr Toft said the impact of the plan, by the US Trade Representative’s 301 action, possibly amounting to $1m per call at each US port by each ship built in China, irrespective of the nationality of the operator, would ...
