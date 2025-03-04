By Gavin van Marle 04/03/2025

The transatlantic container trade could be the most severely impacted if the US goes ahead with the proposed imposition of US fees on Chinese-built ships, MSC CEO Soren Toft said this week.

Speaking at the S&P Global TPM conference in Long Beach, Mr Toft said the impact of the plan, by the US Trade Representative’s 301 action, possibly amounting to $1m per call at each US port by each ship built in China, irrespective of the nationality of the operator, would ...

