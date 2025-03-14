US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
February may have been the month in which the US suspended its de minimis exemption ...
After last week’s hiatus, container spot freight rates on the Asia-Europe trades resumed their downward trajectory this week, with prices to both North Europe and Mediterranean ports falling.
The World Container Index (WCI) produced by Drewry, which quotes prices paid over the week, showed rates on the Shanghai-Rotterdam leg down by 5% week on week, to $2,512 per 40ft, as the effects of carriers’ 1 March FAK hikes wore off.
Spot rates on the leg are now some 28% below the same ...
Ceva Logistics UK named and shamed as a 'serial late-payer'
CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
Box ship in collision with tanker off UK coast
White House can't see that trade war will hit US agriculture hardest
M&A speculation swirls as EV Cargo unveils 'robust financial position'
Tariffs will puncture North American trucking industry recovery
GXO Wincanton deal could see supermarkets funded to invest in new 3PL
Global container trade still strong, but front-loading not the cause
Lack of respect will dash carrier hopes of forwarding success
US automakers fear 'double-whammy' cost hikes with latest tariffs
