By Gavin van Marle 14/03/2025

After last week’s hiatus, container spot freight rates on the Asia-Europe trades resumed their downward trajectory this week, with prices to both North Europe and Mediterranean ports falling.

The World Container Index (WCI) produced by Drewry, which quotes prices paid over the week, showed rates on the Shanghai-Rotterdam leg down by 5% week on week, to $2,512 per 40ft, as the effects of carriers’ 1 March FAK hikes wore off.

Spot rates on the leg are now some 28% below the same ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN