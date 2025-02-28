Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
Container spot freight rates on the major east-west liner trades experienced another week of decline, ...
Container spot freight rates on the main east-west trades saw another week of declines, although, in contrast to most of January and February, the falls this week were led by the Asia-North America trades.
Whereas the weekly falls in spot freight rates so far this year have largely taken place on the Asia-North Europe and Asia-Mediterranean routes, this week saw the steepest declines occur ex-Asia, to the US west and east coasts.
Drewry’s World Container Index’s (WCI) Shanghai-Los Angeles leg saw the ...
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
EU 'frustration over what UK wants' as further trade talks loom
Latest order takes MSC box ship orderbook past 2m teu mark
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Streamlining the world’s second-busiest shipping lane – Port Klang and the Malaysian Maritime Single Window
Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article