By Gavin van Marle 28/02/2025

Container spot freight rates on the main east-west trades saw another week of declines, although, in contrast to most of January and February, the falls this week were led by the Asia-North America trades.

Whereas the weekly falls in spot freight rates so far this year have largely taken place on the Asia-North Europe and Asia-Mediterranean routes, this week saw the steepest declines occur ex-Asia, to the US west and east coasts.

Drewry’s World Container Index’s (WCI) Shanghai-Los Angeles leg saw the ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN