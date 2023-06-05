WFS to boost logistics infrastructure at BLR as perishables trade grows
Already-growing perishable cargo demand out of India could see further momentum as air cargo specialist ...
All’s well that ends well.
How many times have you heard that?
Many.
It also applies to Singapore’s SATS, which has often been on our radar since ’The Olympus of hybrid reverse mergers’ emerged.
But with one caveat: the handler’s value story still struggles to fly, to put it mildly, and it just remains the classic M&A-driven tale destined to take a lot of time to be… fully understood.
Soon after writing in mid-May that its capital adjustments, among other factors, had led to a ...
