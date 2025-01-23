Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Report: KKR eyes IPO for Logisteed (previously known as Hitachi Transport System)

FUTURE
ID 25620868 © Convisum | Dreamstime.com
By

NIKKEI ASIA reports:

“A fast-moving program of acquisitions and structural reform under private equity firm KKR’s ownership has helped Logisteed [previously known as Hitachi Transport System] approach 1 trillion yen ($6.4 billion) in revenue and aim for a return to public markets, even in a turbulent environment.”

As reported by DeskOne under the ‘Market’ ticker, this comes less than two years after KKR completed its multi-billion buyout of Hitachi Transport System in April 2023.

More details are not available at the moment, but here’s a link to Nikkei Asia’s report (sub required).

