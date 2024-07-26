RTR: Logistics giant Lineage raises $4.4bn in biggest IPO of 2024
REUTERS reports: Lineage, the world’s largest operator of cold-storage warehouses, raised $4.44 billion in its U.S. ...
You have to hand it to Lineage Logistics in one respect – when management decides to do something, it doesn’t hang around.
On 16 July it announced a price range of $70-$82 per share for its hungrily anticipated IPO, but noted it still awaited Nasdaq approval to put 47m shares up for sale.
Nine days later – yesterday, 25 July – it made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker LINE, selling 57m shares at a starting price of $78, raising $4.4bn and ...
