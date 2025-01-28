Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / 'Organic growth and selective acquisitions' the way forward for ID Logistics

ID-Logistics-warehouse
French pure-play contact logistics operator (PPCLO) ID Logistics reported a 19.1% increase in revenues in 2024, over the previous year, to just under €3.3bn ($3.4bn), on the back of rebounding European consumption and its expansion efforts in the US.

Profit figures for the group were undisclosed.

Over the past few years, ID Logistics has sought to expand its presence outside France and reduce its dependency on its domestic market.

“ID Logistics recorded another year of strong growth in 2024,” ID Logistics chairman and chief executive Eric Hémar said. “This performance validates the relevance of our positioning and illustrates the confidence of our customers and the commitment of our teams.”

Fourth-quarter figures suggested an economic rebound in its home market, where it saw revenues grow 15% year on year, “thanks to a rebound in consumption at the end of the year, particularly in e-commerce and the contribution of new project start-ups”.

At the beginning of last year, it took over the distribution facilities of a large French operator in the Bordeaux region and subsequently launched two further distribution facilities for food retailers in the western part of the country.

Its increasing specialisation in non-perishable food logistics also saw it record year-on-year revenue growth in the US – during the course of the year it opened two distribution sites  for a “global leader in snacking”.

Q4 revenue from its US operations reached €163.7m, while full-year revenue was up 29%, to reach €554.2m, and it said North America now accounted for 18% of its global business.

“All our geographical regions are growing, particularly France, which is rebounding sharply, and the United States, which is proving to be the group’s main growth driver, quarter after quarter,” Mr Hemar said.

However, its largest earner continues to be its non-French Europe operations, where full-year revenue grew 22.4%, to reach just under €1.6bn, propelled by its 2023 acquisition of Polish firm Spedimex, and now represents 48% of global revenue.

“In line with our business model, our main challenge now is to ensure the smooth ramp-up in productivity of projects launched in 2024, and to pursue our rapid expansion by combining organic growth and selective acquisitions while maintaining our excellent financial position,” Mr Hemar said.

