'Organic growth and selective acquisitions' the way forward for ID Logistics
French pure-play contact logistics operator (PPCLO) ID Logistics reported a 19.1% increase in revenues in ...
The equity research house is bullish about its investment case: “We think good market momentum and further market share gains resulting in the ramp-up of new contracts will support sales growth in the coming 5-10 years (CAGR of 10% for 2023-30 and 6% for 2030-35).
“Meanwhile, we model an underlying Ebit CAGR of 13% for 2023-30 and 9% for 2030-35,” which implies a doubling in revenues by 2030, and a doubling in Ebit by mid-2028.
Its prospects are boosted by strong tailwinds ...
More blanked sailings: 'Carriers will not sit on their hands while rates collapse'
Maersk eyes 'cut and run' moves as port congestion brings delays
De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?
U-turn on de minimis ban, following 'processing issues', as trade war heats up
Gemini and logistics growth now the focus as APMM posts healthy profits
India eyes dedicated container line to wean shippers off foreign carriers
Five keys to 'successful freight forwarding in an uncertain world'
How to process an extra million-plus parcels a day from China into the US
Suez authority eyes swift return to canal, but it's 'safety first' for carriers
Blanked voyages fail to halt sliding spot rates, and March GRIs will be resisted
US warehouse space will be at a premium this year, cargo owners warned
Surging China-Europe railfreight could hit the buffers if Red Sea crisis ends
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article