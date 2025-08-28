Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / 'Strong' first half for ID Logistics as it continues its 'growth momentum'

ID Logistics Sherbun
Photo: ID Logistics
By

French pure-play contract logistics operator ID Logistics posted a 16% year-on-year gain in sales in the first half, recording revenues of €1.76bn ($2.05bn).

It was accompanied by a 15.2% rise in Ebitda, to hit €267m, as well as a more modest 3.7% increase in Ebit, to ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    ID Logistics Pure-play contract logistics operators The Purse Strings