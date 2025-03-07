By Gavin van Marle 07/03/2025

UK supermarkets could be given funding to invest in a 3PL as part of the competition remedies which would allow GXO to take over Wincanton.

The world’s largest pure-play contract logistics operator (PPCLO) GXO has put two alternative potential remedies in front of UK regulators to help get its acquisition of Wincanton over the line.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been holding up the £960m deal over concerns it would lead to a substantial lessening of competition (SLC) for the ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN