Asiana completes sale of cargo business to Air Incheon
And it has closed: Asiana’s cargo business will be part of Air Incheon on 10 ...
UK supermarkets could be given funding to invest in a 3PL as part of the competition remedies which would allow GXO to take over Wincanton.
The world’s largest pure-play contract logistics operator (PPCLO) GXO has put two alternative potential remedies in front of UK regulators to help get its acquisition of Wincanton over the line.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been holding up the £960m deal over concerns it would lead to a substantial lessening of competition (SLC) for the ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead
Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article