Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News in Brief Podcast | Week 7 | Tariff pandemonium and port congestion  

GXO: WORST PERFORMER WMT: NEW STUNNING RECORD KNIN: BOUNCING OFF MAERSK: STILL BEARISHKNX: YIELD BOOSTWTC: TURKISH CARGO WINGXO: HAMMEREDWMT: DEFENSIVEAAPL: AI DRIVEGXO: PRESSURE BUILDSAAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN FOCUSMAERSK: PE PORT PURCHASEDHL: GREEN PHARMA FLIGHTS

GXO: WORST PERFORMER WMT: NEW STUNNING RECORD KNIN: BOUNCING OFF MAERSK: STILL BEARISHKNX: YIELD BOOSTWTC: TURKISH CARGO WINGXO: HAMMEREDWMT: DEFENSIVEAAPL: AI DRIVEGXO: PRESSURE BUILDSAAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN FOCUSMAERSK: PE PORT PURCHASEDHL: GREEN PHARMA FLIGHTS

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including ports battling backlogs and tariff threats.  

She is helped by The Loadstar publisher, Alex Lennane, who explains the possible repercussions of President Trump giving the green light to bribery in deals abroad and how different countries are responding to tariff threats.  

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, discusses the odds of a return to the Suez Canal, and how MSC has changed its networks.  

This is followed by a round-up of air freight rates from Ms Lennane and an ocean freight briefing from Mr van Marle. 

All this, plus a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week! 

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, in just 16 minutes! 

Be the first to get our podcasts by subscribing to the podcast bulletin

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    airfreight rates Drewry Wold Container Index (WCI) ecommerce gemini GXO HMM MSC port congestion Sea Freight Rates Tariffs The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast

    Most read news

    Maersk eyes 'cut and run' moves as port congestion brings delays

    Maersk skips call at Rotterdam as labour issues bring delay

    Blanked voyages fail to halt sliding spot rates, and March GRIs will be resisted

    Metals tariff rocks auto industry, and Trump smiles on bribes in foreign deals

    U-turn on de minimis ban, following 'processing issues', as trade war heats up

    CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause

    Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows

    'Hands on triggers' over Gaza a threat to early Red Sea return

    Temu sellers using fake US postage labels to boost profits

    Suez authority eyes swift return to canal, but it's 'safety first' for carriers

    New terminal at Dholera Airport will emerge as 'a major cargo handler'

    Chaos at Chittagong as port workers' strike creates vessel and box backlogs

    Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'

    Air traffic controllers' walkout closes Belgian airspace tomorrow

    Converted De Havilland Dash-8 freighter eyes new lease of life

    Logistics losers and winners – trucking and shipping – but the tide may turn