By Charlotte Goldstone 16/02/2025

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including ports battling backlogs and tariff threats.

She is helped by The Loadstar publisher, Alex Lennane, who explains the possible repercussions of President Trump giving the green light to bribery in deals abroad and how different countries are responding to tariff threats.

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, discusses the odds of a return to the Suez Canal, and how MSC has changed its networks.

This is followed by a round-up of air freight rates from Ms Lennane and an ocean freight briefing from Mr van Marle.

All this, plus a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week!

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, in just 16 minutes!

Be the first to get our podcasts by subscribing to the podcast bulletin