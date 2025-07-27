News in Brief Podcast | Week 30 | Mexican muddle; Santos sale; Kuehne's cash

By Charlotte Goldstone 27/07/2025

In this week’s episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, the team recaps this week’s supply chain moves and give you a heads-up on what to look out for next week.

Host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone kicks off the episode with a summary of where tariff negotiations sit, then is joined by publisher Alex Lennane to discuss the air cargo impacts.

Ms Lennane then explains the confusing and disruptive US restriction on Mexican airlines and the reaction from stakeholders, plus the details of a US government report into how its Department of Transportation works – or not – with air cargo stakeholders.

Ms Goldstone is then joined by managing editor Gavin van Marle, who offers listeners the latest updates on the bid for a terminal at the port of Santos, and highlights the key takeaways from Kuehne + Nagel’s H1 results.

He also, as always, rounds up the latest ocean freight rates and analyses what they indicate.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed this week in under 20 minutes!

Click here to receive an email notification every time we release a podcast.