Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News in Brief Podcast | Week 30 | Mexican muddle; Santos sale; Kuehne's cash

WTC: RIDE THE WAVEFDX: TOP EXEC OUTPEP: TOP PERFORMER KO: STEADY YIELD AND KEY APPOINTMENTAAPL: SUPPLIER IPOCHRW: SLIGHTLY DOWNBEAT BUT UPSIDE REMAINSDHL: TOP PRIORITIESDHL: SPECULATIVE OCEAN TRADEDHL: CFO REMARKSPLD: BEATING ESTIMATESPLD: TRADING UPDATEBA: TRUMP TRADE

WTC: RIDE THE WAVEFDX: TOP EXEC OUTPEP: TOP PERFORMER KO: STEADY YIELD AND KEY APPOINTMENTAAPL: SUPPLIER IPOCHRW: SLIGHTLY DOWNBEAT BUT UPSIDE REMAINSDHL: TOP PRIORITIESDHL: SPECULATIVE OCEAN TRADEDHL: CFO REMARKSPLD: BEATING ESTIMATESPLD: TRADING UPDATEBA: TRUMP TRADE

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this week’s episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, the team recaps this week’s supply chain moves and give you a heads-up on what to look out for next week.  

Host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone kicks off the episode with a summary of where tariff negotiations sit, then is joined by publisher Alex Lennane to discuss the air cargo impacts. 

Ms Lennane then explains the confusing and disruptive US restriction on Mexican airlines and the reaction from stakeholders, plus the details of a US government report into how its Department of Transportation works – or not – with air cargo stakeholders.

Ms Goldstone is then joined by managing editor Gavin van Marle, who offers listeners the latest updates on the bid for a terminal at the port of Santos, and highlights the key takeaways from Kuehne + Nagel’s H1 results. 

He also, as always, rounds up the latest ocean freight rates and analyses what they indicate.  

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed this week in under 20 minutes! 

Click here to receive an email notification every time we release a podcast.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast