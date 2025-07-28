Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / HMM pours cold water on president's push for Arctic box shipping

Ship in Arctic
By

The seasonality and draught restrictions of Arctic shipping means it will be unprofitable to run liner services through the Northern Sea Route, an HMM executive said this week.

Mr Lee Sang-cheol, the carrier’s head of planning (container fleet), was speaking at a ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Arctic Northern Sea Route (NSR) Arctic shipping HMM Sea Legend Shipping Worldwide Logistics