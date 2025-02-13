RTR: Ferrari Group IPO priced at €8.6/share, bookrunner says

Luxury logistics: Ferrari Group – the new kid on the (IPO) block
Fair rather than luxury price tag
AAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN FOCUSMAERSK: PE PORT PURCHASEDHL: GREEN PHARMA FLIGHTSR: IN LINEGXO: TRADING UPDATE TIMEMAERSK: ROARING BACKFDX: TAILWINDSFDX: WHAT TO EXPECTKO: ABOUT ALL THAT TARIFF NONSENSEKO: PROCUREMENTKO: TARIFFS AND IMPACT OUTSIDE OF THE USKO: TARIFFS AND IMPACT IN THE USKO: TRADING UPDATE HD: DIY RE-PRICINGZIM: A RISING TIDE LIFTS ALL BOATSTSLA: CHINA THREATDAC: KEY REMARKSDAC: SURGING
AAPL: SUPPLY CHAIN FOCUSMAERSK: PE PORT PURCHASEDHL: GREEN PHARMA FLIGHTSR: IN LINEGXO: TRADING UPDATE TIMEMAERSK: ROARING BACKFDX: TAILWINDSFDX: WHAT TO EXPECTKO: ABOUT ALL THAT TARIFF NONSENSEKO: PROCUREMENTKO: TARIFFS AND IMPACT OUTSIDE OF THE USKO: TARIFFS AND IMPACT IN THE USKO: TRADING UPDATE HD: DIY RE-PRICINGZIM: A RISING TIDE LIFTS ALL BOATSTSLA: CHINA THREATDAC: KEY REMARKSDAC: SURGING
REUTERS reports:
The initial public offering of luxury logistics company Ferrari Group has been priced at 8.60 euros per share, a bookrunner said on Thursday, indicating it was positioned in the upper-half of the range set for the deal.
The founding family has sold 25% of existing shares in the company, with books covered throughout the range on the full deal size, a bookrunner had said last week…
The full post is here.
Maersk eyes 'cut and run' moves as port congestion brings delays
More blanked sailings: 'Carriers will not sit on their hands while rates collapse'
De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?
U-turn on de minimis ban, following 'processing issues', as trade war heats up
Gemini and logistics growth now the focus as APMM posts healthy profits
India eyes dedicated container line to wean shippers off foreign carriers
Five keys to 'successful freight forwarding in an uncertain world'
How to process an extra million-plus parcels a day from China into the US
Blanked voyages fail to halt sliding spot rates, and March GRIs will be resisted
Suez authority eyes swift return to canal, but it's 'safety first' for carriers
Surging China-Europe railfreight could hit the buffers if Red Sea crisis ends
US warehouse space will be at a premium this year, cargo owners warned
Chinese New Year blurs visibility in an uncertain airfreight market
Metals tariff rocks auto industry, and Trump smiles on bribes in foreign deals
Logistics losers and winners – trucking and shipping – but the tide may turn
HMM reports 500% rise in operating profit, and eyes fleet and route expansion
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article