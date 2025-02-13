Sign up for our FREE newsletter
RTR: Ferrari Group IPO priced at €8.6/share, bookrunner says

REUTERS reports:

The initial public offering of luxury logistics company Ferrari Group has been priced at 8.60 euros per share, a bookrunner said on Thursday, indicating it was positioned in the upper-half of the range set for the deal.

The founding family has sold 25% of existing shares in the company, with books covered throughout the range on the full deal size, a bookrunner had said last week…

The full post is here.

