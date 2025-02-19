By Gavin van Marle 19/02/2025

GXO’s tabled £960m ($1.2bn) takeover of UK contract logistics operator Wincanton was thrown into doubt today after the UK regulators issued provisional findings that suggested the deal would likely “reduce competition in the supply of dedicated warehousing services to grocery customers in the UK”.

Presenting its initial conclusions from its second phase analysis of the deal, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said there are only three contract logistics suppliers to the UK’s supermarkets – GXO, Wincanton and DHL Supply Chain ...

