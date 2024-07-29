BBG: Honeywell weighs Quantinuum IPO at $10bn valuation

By LoadstarEditorial 29/07/2024

BLOOMBERG reports:

Honeywell International is considering an initial public offering of its majority-owned quantum computing firm Quantinuum as soon as next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm has held discussions with several investment banks about a potential listing in the US and could seek a valuation of about $10 billion for Quantinuum, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Honeywell shares jumped as much as 2.6% on Friday following the Bloomberg News report, their largest intraday move since early June. They have declined about 2% this year, valuing the company at around $133 billion…

