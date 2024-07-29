BBG: Honeywell weighs Quantinuum IPO at $10bn valuation

Cold Lineage – looking for hot M&A post-IPO?
The question is who’s the dinner and who’s the diner
BA: NEW CEO TALKRXO: NEW RECORD KNIN: TARIFFS UPSIDEKNIN: GREEN PUSH ON WATCHKNIN: CEO FIRESIDE CHATTFII: SOLID AS USUALMAERSK: WEAKENINGF: FALLING OFF A CLIFFAAPL: 'BOTTLENECK IN MAINLAND CHINA'AAPL: CHINA TRENDSDHL: GROWTH CAPEXR: ANOTHER SOLID DELIVERYMFT: HERE COMES THE FALLDSV: LOOK AT SCHENKER PERFORMANCE
BA: NEW CEO TALKRXO: NEW RECORD KNIN: TARIFFS UPSIDEKNIN: GREEN PUSH ON WATCHKNIN: CEO FIRESIDE CHATTFII: SOLID AS USUALMAERSK: WEAKENINGF: FALLING OFF A CLIFFAAPL: 'BOTTLENECK IN MAINLAND CHINA'AAPL: CHINA TRENDSDHL: GROWTH CAPEXR: ANOTHER SOLID DELIVERYMFT: HERE COMES THE FALLDSV: LOOK AT SCHENKER PERFORMANCE
BLOOMBERG reports:
Honeywell International is considering an initial public offering of its majority-owned quantum computing firm Quantinuum as soon as next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The firm has held discussions with several investment banks about a potential listing in the US and could seek a valuation of about $10 billion for Quantinuum, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.
Honeywell shares jumped as much as 2.6% on Friday following the Bloomberg News report, their largest intraday move since early June. They have declined about 2% this year, valuing the company at around $133 billion…
The full post is here.
Crew member dies as Maersk Frankfurt catches fire on maiden voyage
Maersk Frankfurt owner declares General Average, as fire-fighting continues
More danger to box ships as Houthis expand Red Sea attack arena
Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue
K+N eyes more cost-cutting after first-half profit and market share declines
Container spot rates have peaked as all major trades see prices fall
'Last chance' for US importers to stock up before possible east coast port strike
New FMC regulation rules out carrier 'lame excuses' for rolling cargo
Maersk Frankfurt heads for open water as container fire subsides
'Kick-ass' DSV beats Kuehne to the punch
Vizhinjam gets a head start in its quest to be a major transhipment hub
Trump tariffs could spark 'global trade war', warns industry think-tank
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article