Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

BBG: DP World plans $3bn African ports investment by 2029

EXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BADXOM: MOMENTUMFWRD: EVENT-DRIVEN UPSIDEPEP: TRADING UPDATE OUTMAERSK: BOTTOM FISHING NO MOREDHL: IN THE DOCKHLAG: GREEN DEALXOM: GEOPOLITICAL RISK AND OIL REBOUND IMPACTZIM: END OF STRIKE HANGOVER

EXPD: WEAKENEDPG: STEADY YIELDGM: INVESTOR DAY UPDATEBA: IT'S BADXOM: MOMENTUMFWRD: EVENT-DRIVEN UPSIDEPEP: TRADING UPDATE OUTMAERSK: BOTTOM FISHING NO MOREDHL: IN THE DOCKHLAG: GREEN DEALXOM: GEOPOLITICAL RISK AND OIL REBOUND IMPACTZIM: END OF STRIKE HANGOVER

Cash
Photo: © Filindmitriy86 | Dreamstime.com
By

BLOOMBERG reports:

DP World plans to spend $3 billion over the next three to five years on new port and logistics infrastructure in Africa to meet long-term growth that includes surging demand for critical mineral exports.

“The cost of logistics and supply chain across Africa is very high relative to other global markets,” which presents a good opportunity, Mohammed Akoojee, DP World’s chief executive officer and managing director for sub-Saharan Africa, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. The port operator is expanding in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and has recently assessed harbors in South Africa and Kenya for potential investment…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bloomberg DP World Vertical consolidation

    Most read news

    Talks rumoured to be underway after USMX urged ILA back to the table

    Airlines scramble to avoid Middle East airspace as missiles fly

    Port strike will see 60 more ships at anchor this week and rates rising

    US ports re-open as ILA and USMX extend master contract - and negotiations - to January

    Kuehne CEO Paul against DSV's M&A and 'two of a kind' syndrome

    Another round of staff lay-offs at Flexport

    Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'

    Shippers brace for extra costs as carriers invoke force majeure

    Here’s how the DSV-Schenker integration favours Schenker

    Deutsche Bahn supervisory board approves DSV bid for DB Schenker

    Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise

    East coast containership logjam builds as vessels steam in

    Why I’ll miss the ‘defiantly brazen’ Schenker 

    Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft

    Strike swell hits transatlantic rates – transpac shippers hold their breath

    Tight capacity and rates surge could mean you must 'pay to play' in airfreight as strike continues