TPM: Shipper-carrier power pendulum now swinging towards liners
Carriers have learned to say ‘no’, and are hiking contract rates as the shipper-carrier power ...
A gloomy outlook for demand and rates in the US trucking market will drive consolidation this year, unless a black swan event sparks consumer behaviour.
Delegates at this week’s TPM25 by S&P Global in Long Beach, California, heard that analysts were becoming “less optimistic” about the US FTL [full truck load] and LTL [less-than truck load] market as the year developed.
“We don’t think the sky is falling, but there’s hail out there,” said Lee Klaskow, senior analyst at Bloomberg ...
