By Gavin van Marle 18/10/2024

If at first you don’t succeed, then try, try, try, try… and try again. That’s the lesson from Taiwanese container carrier TS Lines’ latest attempt at an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong.

Here we go

Alphaliner this week reported that Hong Kong-based TS Lines, owned since 2001 by Taiwanese shipping magnate TS Chen following his departure from the family firm, Wan Hai Lines, appears to be at last heading for an IPO at the fifth time of asking.

Previous attempts in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN