News / South Korea's ambitious Lotte Global Logistics set for IPO

Lotte cold chain
Lotte Global’s Vietnam facility ceremony. Photo: Korea Ocean Business Corp
By

With demand for logistics services expected to grow, South Korean 3PL Lotte Global Logistics is planning a $137m IPO on the Korea Exchange, to raise funds for expansion.

Part of the Lotte Corp chaebol, the logistics firm submitted a prospectus to the Financial Services Commission on Monday, with Korea Investment & Securities and Samsung Securities acting as lead underwriters for the listing.

Lotte Global is offering 14,944,322 shares, and the desired public offering price is set between KRW11,500 ($7.85) and KRW13,500 ($9.21) ...

    Topics

    Initial public offerings Lotte Global Logistics South Korea Vietnam - the new Pearl River Delta

