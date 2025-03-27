By Alison Koo 27/03/2025

With demand for logistics services expected to grow, South Korean 3PL Lotte Global Logistics is planning a $137m IPO on the Korea Exchange, to raise funds for expansion.

Part of the Lotte Corp chaebol, the logistics firm submitted a prospectus to the Financial Services Commission on Monday, with Korea Investment & Securities and Samsung Securities acting as lead underwriters for the listing.

Lotte Global is offering 14,944,322 shares, and the desired public offering price is set between KRW11,500 ($7.85) and KRW13,500 ($9.21) ...

