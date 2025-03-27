South Korea's LX Pantos acquires logistics hub in US
South Korean 3PL LX Pantos said yesterday it had teamed with state-backed maritime financial institution ...
With demand for logistics services expected to grow, South Korean 3PL Lotte Global Logistics is planning a $137m IPO on the Korea Exchange, to raise funds for expansion.
Part of the Lotte Corp chaebol, the logistics firm submitted a prospectus to the Financial Services Commission on Monday, with Korea Investment & Securities and Samsung Securities acting as lead underwriters for the listing.
Lotte Global is offering 14,944,322 shares, and the desired public offering price is set between KRW11,500 ($7.85) and KRW13,500 ($9.21) ...
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'
Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight
'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines
US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO
Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO
Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
Uncertainty over fallout from Heathrow fire
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Calling all shippers!
Please give us a minute of your time to answer the following questions:
Comment on this article