By Alison Koo 25/02/2025

Taiwanese and South Korean liner operators are likely to be those least impacted by the US Trade Representative Office’s proposed levies on operators of Chinese-built ships, according to Linerlytica’s report this week.

The levies could see operators of ships built in China hit by fees of up to $1.5m per US port call, with those with vessels on order from Chinese shipyards facing an extra charge of up to $1m per call. The extra levies depend on the ratio of the ...

