News / Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships

HMM Hanbada
Photo: VesselFinder
By

Taiwanese and South Korean liner operators are likely to be those least impacted by the US Trade Representative Office’s proposed levies on operators of Chinese-built ships, according to Linerlytica’s report this week.

The levies could see operators of ships built in China hit by fees of up to $1.5m per US port call, with those with vessels on order from Chinese shipyards facing an extra charge of up to $1m per call. The extra levies depend on the ratio of the ...

    Topics

    Cosco Evergreen Line HMM Matson OOCL SM Lines TS Lines US Trade Representative US-China trade war Wan Hai Lines Yang Ming

