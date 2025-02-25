Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Following its investigation into what it concluded was unfair Chinese state support of maritime supply ...
Taiwanese and South Korean liner operators are likely to be those least impacted by the US Trade Representative Office’s proposed levies on operators of Chinese-built ships, according to Linerlytica’s report this week.
The levies could see operators of ships built in China hit by fees of up to $1.5m per US port call, with those with vessels on order from Chinese shipyards facing an extra charge of up to $1m per call. The extra levies depend on the ratio of the ...
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'
Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns
China/Vietnam JV launches container shipping service to link with India
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Tariffs mean US shippers must examine their supply chains more closely
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article