Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port

By Gavin van Marle 24/02/2025

Following its investigation into what it concluded was unfair Chinese state support of maritime supply chains, US trade representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer has proposed fees for China-built ships calling at US ports.

At their most extreme, the new fees could amount to $1.5m per ship call for any containerships built in Chinese shipyards, irrespective of the flag the vessel is sailing under or the nationality of its operator.

Last April, under the Biden administration, then USTR Katherine Tsai launched an investigation into ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN