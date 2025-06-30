CNBC: Nike says tariffs will cost it $1 billion before price increases, supply chain shifts
CNBC reports: NIKE on Thursday said it expects sales and profit declines to moderate ahead, after ...
Decades of optimising supply chains purely for cost benefits looks set to hit shippers with potential billion-dollar-plus financial shocks in the short-term, amid the widest-reaching shift in global trade for generations.
Kick-started under Donald Trump’s first administration, the returning US president’s wide-reaching ...
