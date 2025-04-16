By Alison Koo 16/04/2025

The 90-day tariff moratorium on US imports, except those from China, have failed to keep transpacific bookings from falling.

On 5 April, all US imports were hit with a basic 10% tariff, with additions varying by country planned for 9 April.

However, on 8 April, US president Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on the extra tariffs, keeping to the basic 10%, except for China, whose imports to the US now have a 145% tariff.

Four days later, Mr Trump announced that smartphones ...

