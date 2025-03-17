By Alison Koo 17/03/2025

Seven regional container lines have banded together to enter the Mexican market, lured by the partial shift from Chinese manufacturing to the Central American country.

China’s Sinotrans Container Lines(SCL), Taiwan’s TS Lines, Singapore-based SeaLead Shipping and Emirates Shipping Line, Thailand’s Regional Container Lines (RCL), and South Korean carriers KMTC Line and Sinokor Merchant Marine will launch the Asia-Mexico Express (AMX) service on 30 April.

Each operator will contribute a 2,800 teu ship to the service, which ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN