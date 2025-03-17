Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Regional carriers dip their toes in growing Mexican box trade

mexico_map_crop
By

Seven regional container lines have banded together to enter the Mexican market, lured by the partial shift from Chinese manufacturing to the Central American country.

China’s Sinotrans Container Lines(SCL), Taiwan’s TS Lines, Singapore-based SeaLead Shipping and Emirates Shipping Line, Thailand’s Regional Container Lines (RCL), and South Korean carriers KMTC Line and Sinokor Merchant Marine will launch the Asia-Mexico Express (AMX) service on 30 April.

Each operator will contribute a 2,800 teu ship to the service, which ...

    Topics

    Emirates Shipping Line Regional Container Lines (RCL) SeaLead Shipping Sinotrans Container Lines (Sinolines) TS Lines

