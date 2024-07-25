RTR: Logistics giant Lineage raises $4.4bn in biggest IPO of 2024

By LoadstarEditorial 25/07/2024

REUTERS reports:

Lineage, the world’s largest operator of cold-storage warehouses, raised $4.44 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, setting it up for the biggest stock market debut globally this year, the company said on Wednesday.

The Novi, Michigan-headquartered company priced just under 57 million shares in New York at $78 apiece, the upper end of its previously indicated range of $70 to $82.

Earlier in the day, Reuters exclusively reported the pricing of the IPO, citing sources, and said that Lineage had initially planned to sell 47 million shares and sold more because of strong demand…

The full post is here.

The official announcement is here: “Lineage Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering“.