RTR: Panama's comptroller office to sue over renewal of CK Hutchison contract

Political fallout may delay Panama Ports Co sale to BlackRock-TiL
Tomorrow’s deadline for CK Hutchison to sell its 90% stake in Panama Ports Company (PPC) ...
REUTERS reports:
Panama’s Comptroller General office will file a lawsuit against the officials who authorized the renewal of a 25-year port concession to a company led by CK Hutchison (0001.HK), the comptroller general said on Monday, as a key audit of the contract is expected to be completed soon.
The contract to Panama Ports Company for the Balboa and Cristobal ports near the Panama Canal, in which Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison has a 90% stake, was renewed in 2021.
The Panamanian government started ...
