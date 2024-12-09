Sign up for our FREE newsletter
RTR: India probe clears DHL, FedEx, UPS of price collusion allegations, document shows

Court
ID 33899514 © Photographerlondon | Dreamstime.com
By

REUTERS reports:

An Indian antitrust investigation has concluded there was no price collusion between the domestic units of delivery companies DHL, United Parcel Service and FedEx, according to three sources and a document seen by Reuters. 

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an investigation in 2022 into more than a dozen delivery companies for alleged collusion on discounts and tariffs and had reviewed thousands of emails to investigate the fees companies charged for airport services, Reuters reported in January…

The full post can be read here.

    Topics

    DP-DHL FedEx Reuters UPS

