RTR: India probe clears DHL, FedEx, UPS of price collusion allegations, document shows

By LoadstarEditorial 09/12/2024

REUTERS reports:

An Indian antitrust investigation has concluded there was no price collusion between the domestic units of delivery companies DHL, United Parcel Service and FedEx, according to three sources and a document seen by Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an investigation in 2022 into more than a dozen delivery companies for alleged collusion on discounts and tariffs and had reviewed thousands of emails to investigate the fees companies charged for airport services, Reuters reported in January…

