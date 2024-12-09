RTR: India probe clears DHL, FedEx, UPS of price collusion allegations, document shows

Running the rule over DHL's green targets
One (hopefully offsetting) adjustment after another
DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATETSLA: TRUMP BOOSTWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAMZN: NEW HIGH AAPL: UP SHE GOESVW: LABOUR DEAL SOUGHTAAPL: NEW RECORD DHL: BOTTOM FISHINGF: DOWNSIDE RISKAMZN: ANOTHER HIGH WMT: ON A ROLLHON: INVENTORY UNLOCKBA: MORE OF THE SAMEGXO: HAMMEREDMAERSK: BOUNCING BACK
DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATETSLA: TRUMP BOOSTWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAMZN: NEW HIGH AAPL: UP SHE GOESVW: LABOUR DEAL SOUGHTAAPL: NEW RECORD DHL: BOTTOM FISHINGF: DOWNSIDE RISKAMZN: ANOTHER HIGH WMT: ON A ROLLHON: INVENTORY UNLOCKBA: MORE OF THE SAMEGXO: HAMMEREDMAERSK: BOUNCING BACK
REUTERS reports:
An Indian antitrust investigation has concluded there was no price collusion between the domestic units of delivery companies DHL, United Parcel Service and FedEx, according to three sources and a document seen by Reuters.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an investigation in 2022 into more than a dozen delivery companies for alleged collusion on discounts and tariffs and had reviewed thousands of emails to investigate the fees companies charged for airport services, Reuters reported in January…
The full post can be read here.
January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders
Shippers eye alternatives as Indian port workers prepare for 'indefinite' strike
Trump tariffs on China a boost for exporters in Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea
A new trade war with US would threaten China’s 'historic' airfreight boom
Happy new year for transpac liners as shippers front-load to beat tariffs
Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom
Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch
Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat
Feeder operators targeting perishables are 'cashing in' on Red Sea crisis
CMA CGM signs 'ambitious' port and logistics partnership with Saudi Arabia
Scan Global – the joy and pain of private-equity ownership
Fear of cyber attack outweighs investment in security along the supply chain
2025 will be 'quite a ride' – but logistics will 'again prove its value'
Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025
Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article