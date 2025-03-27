UPS unveils 'game-changing' Global Checkout – no more surprise import fee

Small businesses fearful as DOGE has USPS revamp in its sights
The news that postmaster general Louis DeJoy invited the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) ...
PRESS RELEASE
UPS Unveils Game-Changing UPS® Global Checkout: No More Surprise Import Fees
03-26-2025 3 MIN READ
Available in 43 countries, new service guarantees cost of customs fees and duties on international purchases at checkout
ATLANTA – March 26, 2025 – UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the launch of UPS Global Checkout, an exciting new service that makes it even easier for consumers around the world to buy online from shippers around the world. Until now, ...
