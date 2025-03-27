UPS unveils 'game-changing' Global Checkout – no more surprise import fee

By LoadstarEditorial 27/03/2025

PRESS RELEASE

UPS Unveils Game-Changing UPS® Global Checkout: No More Surprise Import Fees

03-26-2025 3 MIN READ

Available in 43 countries, new service guarantees cost of customs fees and duties on international purchases at checkout

ATLANTA – March 26, 2025 – UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the launch of UPS Global Checkout, an exciting new service that makes it even easier for consumers around the world to buy online from shippers around the world. Until now, ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN