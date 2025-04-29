UPS to cut 20,000 jobs in network reconfiguration

By Alex Lennane 29/04/2025

And so it starts. UPS, while announcing a better-than-expected profit, also enthused investors with its announcement of 20,000 job cuts this year – 4% of its workforce. The pain would be domestic, it said. It will reconfigure its network, triggering the job losses and closure of some facilities, in part because of the loss of volumes from its largest customer, Amazon.

The company will close 73 leased and owned buildings by the end of the year. The cuts will ...

