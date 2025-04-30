Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull
“UPS will be in for a hell of a fight” said the Teamsters Union yesterday, ...
You may well wonder: what’s the headline story from the Q1 25 conference call with analysts held yesterday, based on UPS management’s remarks?
(Forget 20,000 job cuts, 4% of the workforce, for the time being; or even “73 building closures” coming by the end of June.)
Here it comes
It’s impossible to forecast any scenario until, at least, towards the end of the current quarter.
Things may or may not change after 30 June, who knows.
But a few very interesting points were made particularly ...
