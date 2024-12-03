Conf call redux: Lineage debut – another one 'controlling the controllables'
Too chilly to lose your shirt…
It’s almost two years since CVC Capital Partners – the private-equity behemoth that tried and failed to compete with DSV in the Schenker auction – took control of Denmark’s Scan Global Logistics (SGL).
Time flies and sales keep rising as the firm buys and builds on its existing strength.
Sounds great?
That shows in the recent numbers disclosed by what effectively is a second-tier forwarder by size, but one ranking at the top of the league tables for bolt-on M&A activity in recent ...
MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network
Amazon staff in 20 countries set for 'Black Friday/Cyber Monday' strikes
Indian exporters elated as they escape Trump's tariff plan
Tariff threat makes no waves as spot rates tread water ahead of new GRIs
Truck driver shortage in Europe at crisis level – and is set to get worse
UK supermarket supply chains hit by cyber attack on Blue Yonder
The Red Sea crisis and its impact on containership deployment
Evergreen to establish dedicated Singapore box terminal in JV with PSA
€1.9bn handout for DB Cargo restructure 'is in line with EU state aid rules'
Airfreight rates level out, but looming turbulence could see prices rise again
Israeli cargo airline appeals against Belgian arms shipment ban
Departing CFO claims Freightos will see profit in 2026 after reporting Q3 loss
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article
Andreas KoutDecember 03, 2024 at 2:43 pm
Well i dont know if from an entrepreneur standpoint it is appreciated that your potential invest and invest ,is making very small returns, sometimes is in deep red and still buying and buying.If you then looking deeper into what they are buying and have bought I can only raise my eyebrows and say +comment this as second maybe third class companies. So what is the rationale behind these second or third classes buys???