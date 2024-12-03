Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Scan Global – the joy and pain of private-equity ownership

asgl
By

It’s almost two years since CVC Capital Partners – the private-equity behemoth that tried and failed to compete with DSV in the Schenker auction – took control of Denmark’s Scan Global Logistics (SGL).

Time flies and sales keep rising as the firm buys and builds on its existing strength.

Sounds great?

That shows in the recent numbers disclosed by what effectively is a second-tier forwarder by size, but one ranking at the top of the league tables for bolt-on M&A activity in recent ...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

  • Andreas Kout

    December 03, 2024 at 2:43 pm

    Well i dont know if from an entrepreneur standpoint it is appreciated that your potential invest and invest ,is making very small returns, sometimes is in deep red and still buying and buying.If you then looking deeper into what they are buying and have bought I can only raise my eyebrows and say +comment this as second maybe third class companies. So what is the rationale behind these second or third classes buys???

Topics

CVC Capital Partners private equity Scan Global Logistics DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn DSV M&A

