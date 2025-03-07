By Alessandro Pasetti 07/03/2025

Down over one-third in value so far this year, Forward Air (FWRD) is the worst performer in 2025 out of all listed transport and logistics firms on our radar.

Still trying to figure out how to make sense of its disastrous Omni Logistics buy, closed in January 2024, the uphill struggle is there for all to see.

Even more so…

After a trading update released at the end of February that painfully contributed to shareholders’ woes.

CEO Shawn Stewart soon tried to reassure the analysts ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN