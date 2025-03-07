Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Forward Air – hoping it doesn't get any worse...

FWRD
ID 356686537 © Twinsen123 | Dreamstime.com
By

Down over one-third in value so far this year, Forward Air (FWRD) is the worst performer in 2025 out of all listed transport and logistics firms on our radar.

Still trying to figure out how to make sense of its disastrous Omni Logistics buy, closed in January 2024, the uphill struggle is there for all to see.

Even more so…

After a trading update released at the end of February that painfully contributed to shareholders’ woes.

CEO Shawn Stewart soon tried to reassure the analysts ...

