Platinum Equity sells Livingston to Purolator

By LoadstarEditorial 05/02/2025

PRESS RELEASE

Feb 04, 2025, 14:15 ET

North American full-service customs brokerage firm divested following multi-year transformation campaign

Platinum Equity to continue pursuing opportunities to expand its portfolio of Canadian investments

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Platinum Equity announced today the sale of Livingston International, an international trade services firm specializing in customs brokerage, freight forwarding and trade consulting, to Purolator, Inc., a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1945 and headquartered in Toronto, Livingston has served as a trusted advisor to more than 30,000 businesses engaged in cross-border and global trade. The company is Canada’s largest customs broker and fifth-largest entry filer in the United States. Livingston has been a trusted partner supporting Purolator’s customs brokerage needs for many years.

Platinum Equity acquired Livingston in 2019.

“Over the past several years, we worked with Livingston to transform the business using the full breadth of our financial and operational resources,” said Platinum Equity Co-President Louis Samson. “We enjoyed tremendous collaboration with an outstanding management team and are proud of the work we have done together. Livingston has evolved into a well-managed, resilient and efficient enterprise ready to take the next step.”

Samson praised Purolator as a great home for Livingston.

“As a long-time Livingston customer and one of Canada’s most admired companies, we believe Purolator will be an outstanding long-term partner for the business going forward,” added Samson.

During Platinum Equity’s stewardship, Livingston underwent a multi-year transformation program.

“From the beginning, we viewed Livingston as a strategic asset and set out to partner with the company’s leadership team to invest in optimizing its core offering, including customs brokerage and trade and consulting services,” said Platinum Equity Managing Director Jason Price. “We made significant enhancements to Livingston’s digital capabilities and invested in talent, technology and infrastructure to help set the company up for long-term success.”

Samson said Platinum Equity continues seeking opportunities to expand its portfolio of Canadian investments.

“We have been investing in Canada for a long time and know the market dynamics and leading sectors very well,” explained Samson, who grew up in Quebec City. “We believe there are a lot of opportunities to create value in partnership with Canadian businesses that can benefit from our approach.”

Platinum Equity recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire Héroux-Devtek, a leading international manufacturer of aerospace and defense products headquartered in Longueuil, Quebec. Platinum Equity’s current portfolio also includes Husky Technologies, a provider of injection molding equipment and services headquartered in Bolton, Ontario.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and RBC Capital Markets LLC served as financial advisors to Livingston and Platinum Equity on the sale to Purolator and Stikeman Elliott LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel on the transaction.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $48 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 29 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About Livingston International

Livingston International has served as a trusted trade adviser to businesses around the world for 75 years. It specializes in customs brokerage and trade compliance, and offers international trade consulting, global trade management and freight forwarding. Livingston provides clarity in a world of trade complexity, and reliability in times of volatility, so businesses can grow further, smarter and with confidence. Livingston employs approximately 2,700 associates at 55 key border points, sea ports, airports and other strategic locations across North America, Europe and Asia.

Contacts:

Dan Whelan

Platinum Equity

[email protected]