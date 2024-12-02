Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / UK eyes expanding its ETS to deepsea shipping – closing EU loophole

VW: STRIKINGPLD: FAIR VALUE RISKSTLA: CEO OUTDHL: BOLT-ON DEALMAERSK: NEW ORDERGXO: POLISH DEAL EXTENSIONDSV: TRIMMINGDSV: TRUMP TARIFFS IMPACTHLAG: GREEN PUSHDHL: ECOMM TIESKNIN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENSIONMAERSK: DECARB PUSH

VW: STRIKINGPLD: FAIR VALUE RISKSTLA: CEO OUTDHL: BOLT-ON DEALMAERSK: NEW ORDERGXO: POLISH DEAL EXTENSIONDSV: TRIMMINGDSV: TRUMP TARIFFS IMPACTHLAG: GREEN PUSHDHL: ECOMM TIESKNIN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENSIONMAERSK: DECARB PUSH

Port of Felixstowe Photo 209516224 © Graham Harris Dreamstime.com
Port of Felixstowe © Graham Harris Dreamstime.com.
By

A loophole allowing ocean carriers to dodge ETS charges via a port call in the UK could soon be closed, thanks to a government effort to expand the UK’s ETS scheme.

Parliament is mulling adding deepsea shipping to the UK emissions trading scheme (ETS) that currently includes power plants, factories and airlines, as well as domestic shipping – however the current legislation does not include international shipping calls at UK ports, thus creating a loophole that allows European importers to pay reduced ETS charges.

The UK ‘scheme’ is not to be confused with its EU counterpart, which is an emissions trading ‘system’.

“Expanding the scheme to include the maritime sector… will ensure that the price of fuels used by the sector better reflects their environmental impact,” the UK ETS Authority said late last week.

The Loadstar has previously reported that some carriers plying routes from Asia to Europe would be adding a call at a UK port before other North European gateways next year.

Vessels which call at EU ports from ports outside the region must pay a charge equivalent to 50% of their ETS emissions charges. But by calling at a UK port like Southampton or Felixstowe first, they can pay a fraction of these fees.

MSC has launched a Britannia service, which from February when it formally launches its standalone network includes a call at Felixstowe before proceeding to Antwerp, while its Albatross service will see calls at Felixstowe and then London Gateway before Rotterdam; and Hapag-Lloyd’s expanded China Germany Express will call at Southampton first when it introduces a new port rotation in January.

Apart from the hit to the EU’s decarbonisation goals, OceanScore MD Albrecht Grell said the UK loophole would tie-up ship capacity, inflate freight rates and could cause disruption as carriers queue up at UK ports.

“We need to consider that UK ports do not have the capacity to handle significant increases in throughput, so more port congestion, time lost, would have to be considered,” he said.

report published in May shows that the UK government has already recognised this, acknowledging: “…Operators wishing to ship goods to and from Europe can largely avoid the EU emissions trading scheme by using UK ports to ship goods to and from EU destinations.

“Failure to align the UK ETS with the EU ETS provisions for international shipping risks the promotion of carbon leakage,” the report adds.

Mr Grell added that he did not expect the loophole to last for long at any rate, as the EU is planning to review its ETS from 2026.

 

The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast will catch you up on all of last week’s supply chain news in just 20 minutes

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-North Europe Emissions & Omissions EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) Hapag-Lloyd MSC OceanScore UK ETS Authority Grapes Port Elizabeth South Africa-Europe Walvis Bay

    Most read news

    MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network

    Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China

    Amazon staff in 20 countries set for 'Black Friday/Cyber Monday' strikes

    Indian exporters elated as they escape Trump's tariff plan

    Hapag-Lloyd warns customers EU ETS surcharge will 'roughly double'

    Tariff threat makes no waves as spot rates tread water ahead of new GRIs

    'Unending' MSC ship-shopping spree the driver for charter rate rebound

    Truck driver shortage in Europe at crisis level – and is set to get worse

    UK supermarket supply chains hit by cyber attack on Blue Yonder

    Hong Kong Airport celebrates as 'landmark' three-runway system takes off

    First Geodis win rumoured as Ceva-Bolloré integrate the talent

    Zim faces FMC probe into $137,000 detention fees after container 'error'

    Panama Canal chief floats land bridge option to ease future drought restrictions

    Evergreen to establish dedicated Singapore box terminal in JV with PSA

    Israeli cargo airline appeals against Belgian arms shipment ban

    Departing CFO claims Freightos will see profit in 2026 after reporting Q3 loss