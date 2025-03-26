By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 26/03/2025

South Korean shipping line HMM has taken delivery of the HMM Green (above), the first in a series of nine 9,000 teu methanol-fuelled containerships being built at Korean yards.

Ordered in 2023, seven are being constructed at HD Hyundai Samho, the other two at HJ Shipbuilding & Construction.

HMM Green will bunker its bio-methanol at the port of Shanghai, HMM said, where Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) operates the 16,000 cu metre methanol bunkering vessel Hai Gang Zhi Yuan, a former chemical ...

