News / HMM takes delivery of its first methanol-powered containership

[Photo] 9,000 TEU Methanol-Powered vessel ‘HMM GREEN’
Photo: HMM
By

South Korean shipping line HMM has taken delivery of the HMM Green (above), the first in a series of nine 9,000 teu methanol-fuelled containerships being built at Korean yards.

Ordered in 2023, seven are being constructed at HD Hyundai Samho, the other two at HJ Shipbuilding & Construction.

HMM Green will bunker its bio-methanol at the port of Shanghai, HMM said, where Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) operates the 16,000 cu metre methanol bunkering vessel Hai Gang Zhi Yuan, a former chemical ...

    Topics

    Emissions & Omissions HMM Maersk methanol fuelled vessels Panama Canal Authority Port of Shanghai

