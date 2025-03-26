Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
US importers and shippers await the outcome of the final hearing on the new administration’s ...
South Korean shipping line HMM has taken delivery of the HMM Green (above), the first in a series of nine 9,000 teu methanol-fuelled containerships being built at Korean yards.
Ordered in 2023, seven are being constructed at HD Hyundai Samho, the other two at HJ Shipbuilding & Construction.
HMM Green will bunker its bio-methanol at the port of Shanghai, HMM said, where Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) operates the 16,000 cu metre methanol bunkering vessel Hai Gang Zhi Yuan, a former chemical ...
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight
US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'
'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines
US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO
Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
Cargo chief quits WestJet as freighter operations cease
Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO
CMA CGM Air Cargo eyes expansion with bid for Air Belgium
Solid results in '24 and a good start to '25, says bullish Hapag-Lloyd CEO
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Calling all shippers!
Please give us a minute of your time to answer the following questions:
Comment on this article