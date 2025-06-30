Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / HMM plans capacity boost as it focuses on port infrastructure

(Photo) HMM Algeciras 1
By

South Korea’s flagship carrier HMM is mirroring other lines in the market with plans to upgrade handling capacity at one of its terminals, as it looks to boost its infrastructure assets, both existing and via acquisitions.

HMM reportedly plans to invest €150m ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Europe European Congestion HMM Port of Algeciras Total Terminal International Algeciras (TTIA)

    Most read news

    DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style

    Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack

    Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline

    Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel

    Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage

    Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'

    AI in logistics: your job's safe – it's the 'next-gen' skilled workforce

    US shipyard brings in Hyundai know-how to assist in building containerships

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier

    Mark Kunar moves up as DHL's Patrick Kelleher is named GXO's new CEO

    MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels

    Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud

    Per-shipment cargo insurance may be key to saving forwarder pay-outs

    Just Lund

    The Loadstar leader: Farewell FedEx's Fred Smith, who blazed a trail for so many

    Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open