Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open
Cambodia and Thailand’s ocean-based trading links appear to have remained open, despite a deteriorating political ...
South Korea’s flagship carrier HMM is mirroring other lines in the market with plans to upgrade handling capacity at one of its terminals, as it looks to boost its infrastructure assets, both existing and via acquisitions.
HMM reportedly plans to invest €150m ...
DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style
Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack
Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline
Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel
Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage
Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'
AI in logistics: your job's safe – it's the 'next-gen' skilled workforce
US shipyard brings in Hyundai know-how to assist in building containerships
EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier
Mark Kunar moves up as DHL's Patrick Kelleher is named GXO's new CEO
MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels
Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article