Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Uh-oh! Logistics investor heavyweights probed in coal antitrust lawsuit

Law matters
ID 29226383 © Lane Erickson | Dreamstime.com
By

“BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street have been sued by Texas and 10 other Republican-led states (…). which said the large asset managers violated antitrust law through climate activism that reduced coal production and boosted energy prices. Wednesday’s complaint filed in the federal court in Tyler, Texas, is among the highest profile lawsuits targeting efforts to promote environmental, social and governance goals, or ESG.” – Reuters, 27 November 2024.

A diligent Premium lieutenant got hold of the 109-page lawsuit documentation here.

The crux of ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BlackRock CH Robinson DP-DHL DSV Expeditors FedEx Kuehne + Nagel State Street UPS Vanguard IMC Logistics M&A radar Takeover Talk

    Most read news

    Crew member dies as DHL aircraft crashes at Vilnius, raising security fears

    Indian shippers brace for port strikes over 'promises not kept'

    More blanked voyages expected as carrier efforts to drive up rates falter

    Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China

    MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network

    Hapag-Lloyd warns customers EU ETS surcharge will 'roughly double'

    'Unending' MSC ship-shopping spree the driver for charter rate rebound

    Indian exporters elated as they escape Trump's tariff plan

    Amazon staff in 20 countries set for 'Black Friday/Cyber Monday' strikes

    UK supermarket supply chains hit by cyber attack on Blue Yonder

    Airfreight's forward planning prevents chaotic Q4 rate hikes

    Hong Kong Airport celebrates as 'landmark' three-runway system takes off

    Adani Group chiefs accused of using bribery to win solar energy deal

    Zim faces FMC probe into $137,000 detention fees after container 'error'

    Airports must get creative as surging ecommerce threatens to engulf capacity

    First Geodis win rumoured as Ceva-Bolloré integrate the talent