TT Club announces incoming non-executive Board Member appointments

By Charlotte Goldstone 27/06/2024

TT Club, liability insurance provider to the freight and logistics industry, announced three new members to its controlling board, drawn from its insured organisations.

TT Club’s board, the Transport Mutual Insurance Association (TTB) is made up of representatives of those it insures. The three new non-executive board members were announced at the TTB’s meeting in Rome this week and represent the spectrum from freight, logistics, cargo handling and intermodal container operators from around the world.

Wendy Chien was appointed in March of this year. As managing director of contract logistics at the Dimerco Express Group in Taipei, she brings experience of a pan Asia-Pacific complete logistics, warehousing and distribution operation which employs multi-modal transport options.

Frans Caljé is CEO of PD Ports centred in Teesside in the Northeast of England which is well known for its port centric logistics, linking berth side handling of all types of cargo with ongoing delivery involving the use of all modes of transportation. Prior to his appointment as CEO seven years ago, he was MD of unitised & port centric logistics at the same organisation. He also has experience at container terminal operator APM. His appointment to the board was effective 20 June.

Nosiphesihle Mbongwa is based in Durban, South Africa and has been CFO of Bidvest Freight for the last six years. She previously served the freight management and logistics group for 10 years as its commercial director, and prior to that a financial director role at one of its subsidiary companies. Her career in the freight industry spans over 20 years with both distribution operations and a container terminal operator. She also joined the TTB board as of 20 June.

TT Club’s CEO, Charles Fenton, commented: “Our board of directors represents those organisations that we insure. They characterise every type of operator among our membership and come from every region of the world. Indeed, our structure means that every member can input into the key decisions we make about the types of risk we underwrite and our strategic direction.

“Appointments to the Board are recommended to the membership, who have voting rights, by the Nominations Committee, which seeks to increase gender and ethnic diversity in the board, mirroring as closely as possible the underlying membership of TT Club. I’m pleased that our commitment to this diversity continues to be represented in TT’s governance.”